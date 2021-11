If you’re looking to hit the ‘steezy’ slopes of Riders Republic with your friends, then you’ll be delighted to know that it doesn’t matter whether you’re playing on an Xbox and they’re playing on a PlayStation, because you’re all going to be able to shred the gnar and hit the pow and all those other strange things the game says together! In this Riders Republic crossplay guide, we’ll explain how to play with your friends on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC, and also explain how to disable crossplay if it’s just not for you.

