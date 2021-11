The decision in Guardians of the Galaxy to throw Rocket or stop Drax from doing it is one of the odder moral quandaries you'll come across while exploring space. Faced with a vast chasm with the bridge controls on the other side, Drax will offer to throw Rocket over, ignoring the minor fact that Rocket doesn't want to play along. Do you upset one of your teammates to progress, or do you take the longer route for the sake of unity? We'll show you whether to stop Drax or encourage Drax to throw Rocket in our guide below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO