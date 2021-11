Marvel: Crisis Protocol is making some major adjustments to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Over the past few weeks, Atomic Mass Games has shown off some planned updates to the stats and abilities of characters that appear in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which will provide many characters with new life as the game enters its third year. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games showed off planned changes to characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy affiliation. The Guardians of the Galaxy were intended to be a flexible affiliation with the ability to adapt to just about any scenario, but Atomic Mass Games noted that several of the characters "fell just a little short" of where they were intended to be.

