Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy released earlier today, and the game has proven to be a pleasant surprise for a lot of people! Reviews for the game have been pretty strong across the board, and the people that worked on it seem pretty happy with the end result, as well. That list includes Cloe Veilleux, who is credited as the game's technical level designer director. According to a post she shared on Twitter, Veilleux left developer Eidos Montreal more than a year before the game shipped, so she was surprised to see herself listed in the credits at all. Veilleux is also transgender, and was happy to see her deadname was not used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO