Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Guide Wiki

By Chris Jecks
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix and Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game has arrived, offering players the opportunity to step into the blaster boots of Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord. Alongside his rag-tag team of unlikely heroes, Quill sets out on an epic adventure across planets, getting in plenty of...

twinfinite.net

gamepur.com

Lady Hellbender negotiation guide – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Lady Hellbender is someone that players will need to deal with in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. This formidable warrior owns her own planet, where she lives in a massive fortress. She likes to collect all manner of vicious creatures from across the Galaxy. The Guardians hit upon a plan...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Voice of Cards The Isle Dragon Roars: How to Fast Travel

All forms of manual movement in this game happen on a field of cards, and jumping from card to card at a slow pace isn’t exactly the most efficient way to get around in an RPG that contains random battles. If you’re wondering how to warp from place to place or move around a bit faster, we can help. Here’s how to fast travel in Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Apex Legends Escape: Ash Abilities List

The deadly simulacrum, Ash, is the new Legend coming to the game this season. She’s an aggressive attacker who can locate, ensnare, and take down enemies efficiently when used correctly. Here’s a list of all of Ash’s abilities in Apex Legends Season 11: Escape. Apex Legends Ash Abilities List. Passive...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Maglam Lord Coming West for PS4 & Nintendo Switch

Remember Maglam Lord, the JRPG + dating sim hybrid released by D3 Publisher in Japan back in March? It’s finally coming west. The news comes from British publisher PQube, which will release the game both in North America and Europe for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2022. A...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Time-Warping FPS, Lemnis Gate, Gets Action-Packed Accolades Trailer

Even though its unique blend of turn-based strategy and high-octane first-person gun-’em-up action came out last month on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, developer Ratloop Games Canada has dropped a fresh accolades trailer for its multiplayer shooter Lemnis Gate. Go ahead and feast your...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Planets
Twinfinite

New Valorant Agent Chamber Revealed in Snazzy Cinematic

After numerous teasers since as far back as midway through this year, which in turn led to all sorts of speculation about a new Valorant Agent codenamed Deadeye, Riot Games has finally officially unveiled the latest addition to the roster. He’s called Chamber, and he’s a sentinel with some unique abilities that we’ve not yet seen before in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Gran Turismo 7 Racer Trailer Focuses on the Experience of Being a Racer

Earlier today, a brand-new trailer for Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 was released on the Gran Turismo TV YouTube Channel. The trailer comes in just over a minute long and features some gameplay along with narration by Kazunori Yamauchi. The main focus of the trailer was all about the experience...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

PT-Like Psychological Horror Game, Visage, Gets Next-Gen Upgrade Today

Just in time for Halloween, developer Sadsquare Studio has just deployed a free next-gen update for its first-person scare-’em-up, Visage, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Yes, almost one year later, the acclaimed title gets a second lease of life in the form of Visage: Enhanced Edition. As expected,...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Riders Republic: How to Fast Travel

Riders Republic is a new extreme sports game from Ubisoft, and if you’re a Steep fan who’s been waiting for another sports-intensive release from the developer, this might be one to look out for. There are tons of events and races to participate in, along with plenty of cool cosmetics to unlock that will help make your character stand out and look truly unique. Here’s how to fast travel in Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Riders Republic: How to Change Character Clothes Appearance & Outfits

Riders Republic, like many other modern games in this day and age, offers a wealth of ways to customize your rider and make them look like yourself, or whomever, or whatever you want them to be. In this guide, we’ll go over how to change your character appearance in Riders Republic so you can make use of all the various clothes, outfits, and cosmetics that you’ll be earning over the course of your time in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Marvel & Skydance New Media Developing New Action-Adventure Game

Marvel Games and Skydance New Media have just announced that they’ll be partnering together to create a new narrative action-adventure game. This is a notable reveal, not only because of Marvel’s general popularity, but also because Skydance New Media is helmed by Amy Hennig — an award-winning writer and director who worked on Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and the Uncharted series.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Xbox Games With Gold for November 2021 Announced

Today Microsoft revealed the new games that will be granted in November 2021 to Xbox Live Gold. subscribers at no additional cost. Kingdom Two Crowns: Available November 16 to December 15. Rocket Knight: Available November 1 to 15. Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes: Available November 16 to 30. If...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Riders Republic Sponsors Explained: How They Work, How to Unlock Them, & What They Earn

While the name of the game in Riders Republic is to enjoy all the extreme sports you get to play, there are still plenty of things you’ll need to do in the game if you hope to fully experience all it has to offer. One such feature you’ll need to pay close attention to is the sponsor mechanic. Here is everything you need to know about how sponsors work, how to unlock them, and what they earn in Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Mario Party Superstars: All Minigame Modes Explained

Learning all the ins and outs of the boards in Mario Party is definitely one of the most enjoyable aspects of any game in the franchise. But there’s no doubt that the minigames you play in between turns are the favorite parts for most players. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play every minigame mode in Mario Party Superstars.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Announced for Oculus Quest 2

Earlier today, it was revealed on the Oculus Twitter account and at the Facebook Connect 2021 event that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for the Oculus Quest 2. There’s no release date or window yet, but the tweet indicated that there will be more information coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Riders Republic: How to Save Your Game

Developed and published by Ubisoft, Riders Republic is a new extreme sports game that’s just been released for PC and consoles. It features a rather large open-world you can explore, filled with tons of sporting events and activities you can take part in to rack up points. Of course, if you’ve been playing the game for an extended period of time, you might be worried about potentially losing your progress. With that in mind, here’s how to save your game in Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES

