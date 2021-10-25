CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Pick-7’: Can Cowboys’ ‘Deion-Like’ Trevon Diggs Climb NFL Interception Ladder?

By Matthew Postins
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

I think everyone needed a breath after cornerback Trevon Diggs and his dizzying interception pace.

He and the Dallas Cowboys received that breather with the bye week. But, with the Minnesota Vikings on deck, Diggs heads back to the field (starting with the Monday resuming of practice at The Star) to see if he can continue his incredible interception pace.

You already know that people like Troy Aikman are now comparing Diggs to the (previously) incomparable Deion Sanders.

And you already know that Diggs’ pick-six against New England tied him with Hall-of-Fame defensive back Rod Woodson for most interceptions in a season’s first six games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger (seven).

But, there’s a ladder there for Diggs to climb, depending upon whether or not he can keep up this pace.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently wrote about that ladder, and as good as Diggs has been in his first six games, boy can he climb a lot higher if he can keep this up.

For instance, Woodson had seven interceptions in his first six games back in 1993. He’s among the four players that had seven interceptions in their first seven games. But Woodson disappears from the list after that. That’s because he had just one more interception the rest of that season. Still, eight is an incredible total. In fact, it was his career high until 2002, when he matched it while playing with the Raiders.

After that, the list whittles down to three players with eight interceptions in their first eight games — Hall-of-Fame safety Ronnie Lott, should-be-in-the-Hall of Fame cornerback Everson Walls and a defensive back named Mike Reinfeldt.

Back in 1979, Reinfeldt had a year for the Houston Oilers. He’s the only player in NFL history to have nine interceptions in his first nine games of a season. Reinfeldt gave up the spot after 10 games when Walls had 10 interceptions in his first 10 games back in 1981. But Walls’ pace fell off after that and he finished his incredible rookie season with 11 interceptions.

LISTEN: Zack on Dak; Cowboys 'Already Clinched'?

"Yeah,'' Martin says of Dak. "Until someone tells us different, that’s what we’re going in (thinking).'' Locked On Cowboys: NFC East Look

11 hours ago

Cowboys Move Gallup to 'Return' List; Will WR Play at Vikings?

Dallas will be getting reinforcements soon, with a Prescott-to-Gallup connection something to look for at practice this week.

12 hours ago

Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Prescott at Work, No Boot On Injured Leg

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is at The Star - And Something's Missing

16 hours ago

Then, back came Reinfeldt. He holds the record for most interceptions in a player’s first 11 games (11 interceptions) and 12 games (12 interceptions). He was rolling. And then it stopped. He would finish that season with 12 interceptions. But, he remains a part of this list for the record paces for 13 games, 14 games and 15 games.

But he has company.

Reinfeldt shares the record for most interceptions in a season’s first 14 games with Hall-of-Fame defensive back Emmitt Thomas, who finished with a career-high 12 interceptions in 1974 (he had 58 for his career). Both had 12.

Then, Reinfeldt and Thomas share the record for most interceptions in a player’s first 15 games with Raiders defensive back Lester Hayes, who reached 12 interceptions by this point in 1980.

Then, in Week 16, the season’s final week, Hayes took the record for himself, picking off his 13th pass of the season. That, naturally, was Hayes’ career high and led the NFL that season.

But, wait. That’s NOT the actual NFL record for most interceptions in a season in the entirety of NFL history.

No, the actual record is 14, held by Dick “Night Train” Lane, who had 14 interceptions in 1950. In case you’re wondering, that was Lane’s rookie season. He finished with 68 interceptions for his career, and he’s fourth on the all-time list, behind Paul Krause (81), Emlen Tunnell (79) and Woodson (71).

So there’s the ladder. Now we get to see how high Diggs can climb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i47rr_0cbxCEQ300

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Lester Hayes
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Paul Krause
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Fear Rookie Suffered Torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a massive win over the Minnesota Vikings yesterday despite not having star quarterback Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, they also picked up a pretty significant injury along the way. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie linebacker Jabril Cox is feared to have suffered a torn ACL....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Afl Nfl#Raiders#Walls
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Game Status For QB Dak Prescott

Right before the Dallas Cowboys entered their bye week, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. It’s not considered a long-term injury, but the star quarterback clearly isn’t at 100 percent yet. Speaking to reporters this Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Prescott isn’t a lock to...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
sportstalkline.com

This DeMarcus Lawrence harm update is dreadful files for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys got the opposite of the news they were hoping for on defensive end DeMarcus Cousins, who reportedly has a broken foot.When defensive end DeMarcus Cousins landed on the injury report on Wednesday, concern immediately spiked that he might have to miss extended…
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys update Trevon Diggs injury status following win over Vikings

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a scary ankle injury on Sunday night versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys’ medical staff is further evaluating Diggs on Monday, but he left U.S. Bank Stadium without any noticeable limping, according to the Athletic’s Jon Machota. On Sunday night, Trevon Diggs had...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Are So Good ... They Should Make One of These NFL Trades

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye after their thrilling 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Two weeks to contemplate what’s next. Wait, what’s next? I mean, the Cowboys are 5-1, relatively healthy, humming like a machine and they just survived everything Patriots coach Bill Belichick could throw at them.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Gallup: 'Most Likely to Be Traded' on Cowboys?

Trade talk involving Gallup has been gossiped about all year. But have the Cowboys gossiped about it?. Cowboys LISTEN: Super Bowl Favorites? Re-Sign Schultz?. Locked On Cowboys: Buy or Sell: The Cowboys are Super Bowl favorites?. 11 hours ago. Buyers? Maybe. Sellers? Definitely not. Archer writes: "Would the Cowboys be...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Lamb Love: CeeDee's Message to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was on the receiving end of a series of gigantic plays on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, including the 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the 35-29 win. But near the end of the game and after...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy