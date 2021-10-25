Sink Your Teeth Into Some Of The Best BBQ In Pittsburgh At Ribs N Bread

Pittsburghers know a thing or two about barbecue – really good barbecue. We’re pretty lucky to have some of the best of the best in the city, too. Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh, for example, dishes up some of the most finger-licking good barbecue and fried chicken anywhere. Add a few scrumptious sides, and you’ll be treated to a delicious meal that leaves you stuffed and happy.

Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh is all about scrumptious, flavorful barbecue that leaves you wanting more.

If it's flavor you're looking for, you've definitely found it. For a "taste of BBQ," try one of the taste of specials. The Taste of Chicken special, for example, comes with...

...three chicken wings, a slice of fresh Mancini's bread, and a side.

How does a sandwich - made with Mancini's bread - sound? The chopped pork sandwich is sure to leave you absolutely stuffed.

If you're in the mood for some ribs and wings, go for one of the rib and chicken platters. Dig into the Apprentice, for example.

It come with a half of a slab of pork, BBQ or fried wings, and two sides. Oh, and don't forget the Mancini bread. Can you feel your mouth watering already?

Don't forget to take a peek at the sauces, including red, mustard, or the house sauce, the latter of which is a mix of the red and mustard sauces.

A BBQ meal wouldn't be complete without pairing it with some old-fashioned sides - coleslaw, collard greens, cornbread. and mac and cheese.

Have you been to Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh? What’s your favorite meal on the menu? Let us know in the comments! For more scrumptious BBQ, make your way to Showcase BBQ in Pittsburgh.