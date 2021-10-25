School steps up security after students have gun, ammunition

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials at Brockton High School imposed new safety measures Monday after a student was found with a gun earlier this month and another student posted a photo of himself with ammunition on social media last week.

Students and visitors had to pass through walk-through metal detectors when they arrived for classes and their bags were searched.

Students have also been banned from taking in backpacks and duffel bags.

They can only carry bags the size of their laptops or smaller, officials said. Sports bags must be dropped off at the gymnasium and musical instruments left at the fine arts building before school.

School administrators and police announced the safety measures over the weekend.

Officials ordered students and school staff at Brockton High to shelter in place Friday after a student posted a picture of an ammunition clip in his waistband on social media.

A 15-year-old student was also found with a gun on school grounds on Oct. 8, prompting a lockdown.