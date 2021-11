In his first few years as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accomplished feats never before seen on a professional football field. After becoming the 2018 AP NFL MVP in his first year as a starter, the Super Bowl MVP in his second year and piling up accolades like “fastest QB to throw 100 touchdowns” or “fastest QB to throw 15,000 yards,” many Kansas City fans were talking about him as if he was the next GOAT — that is, the Greatest Of All Time. His meteoric rise allowed him to win as many Super Bowls as Tom Brady had during his first three seasons with the New England Patriots — and perhaps unseat him as the greatest quarterback of all time.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO