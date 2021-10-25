Rollin’ on the River

I’m not a big crier, but I feel two fat tears threatening to spill down my cheeks as an eight-piece band performs “What a Wonderful World.” I’m sitting in a darkened theater aboard the inaugural voyage of the American Countess, a luxurious new paddle wheeler cruising the Mississippi. One of the...
This apartment is in the heart of Paris – it is right on the banks of the River Seine, between the bridges Pont Neuf and Pont des Art. The decor is luxurious throughout – the interiors may be a little flashy for some but the whimsical and indulgent touches complement the exposed ceiling beams and features of this 1830’s apartment. The round bed with its freestanding bathtub in the bedroom bring an air of romance while the toilet is injected with disco vibes through the shiny golden surfaces. A perfect apartment for a couple visiting Paris.
The burning sun runs its blazing hands along the wildcat,. The ocean, upsets it, and offers a remedy then. Take and dissolve beneath your tongue—How often?— Until you, yourself, dissolve. How can there still be water?. For crying out loud there is a cure,. But for silent mortal flesh, there...
Finding those serene moments in life can be difficult, but Virginia’s terrain provides the perfect backdrop for those weekend getaways. WFXR Outdoors Bound, George Noleff floats us down the Stauton River and shows us why this is quite a gem across the Commonwealth.
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
You’ll always be in jail, n—, just minus the bars …. — Jay-Z, “A Week Ago” (1998) In the 2002 cult classic Paid in Full, the rapper Cam’ron — who played the drug dealer Rico — delivered the movie’s most legendary line, proclaiming, “N—as get shot every day, B.” The character was inspired by the notorious Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Just hours after midnight on Halloween, it was Alpo who found himself on the wrong side of a bullet.
There’s a new way to get your kicks on Route 66, and it involves a short ride on the Amtrak that’s jam-packed with fascinating history and incredibly scenic views. The Southwest Chief is Amtrak’s route through the American West, running between Los Angeles and Chicago. Instead of embarking on the whole trip, which takes around two days, you can cruise down Route 66 and hop off without ever leaving the state. Traveling from Kingman to Winslow (or vice versa), this 200-mile train ride passes through some of the most iconic destinations in Arizona – and it costs as little as $45!
FLINT, MI - This historic Michigan home is just as much a star in an upcoming horror film as the actors and actresses themselves. We’re taking you on the set of “Half Dead Fred,” shot on location all over Flint. Shooting recently wrapped on the upcoming film which stars Corin...
For a smaller state, it’s impressive how many charming towns are packed into Maryland. From the western mountains to the eastern shore, you can find all sorts of vacation-worthy areas. In fact, Esquire recently named two of our local towns among the best places to vacation in America! It’s a high honor and the following two towns are truly deserving. Read onto learn more about these Maryland towns, and consider planning a vacation or two in the coming months.
What began as a Thai pop-up with a fervent fan base is now one of the city’s can’t-miss dining destinations. Decorated with a lavish mural, lush green walls, and ceiling-hung flower pots, Talat Market stays on its toes and keeps diners on theirs with a daily-changing menu based on a winning concept: Thai technique, Georgia ingredients. In practice, that means dishes like yum phonlamai, a salad built around whatever fruit is in season (peach, melon, blueberries) dressed with a savory, funky mix of lemongrass, mint, cilantro, scallop floss, and fish sauce; yum khao tod, a crispy rice salad with housemade red chili jam; the meat salad laab, featuring ingredients as disparate as duck heart and sunchokes; crispy mussel pancakes; and much, much more. The drinks are as thoughtfully prepared (and as gorgeous) as the plates. When Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter finally opened this brick-and-mortar space in the inauspicious month of April 2020, they were doing curbside service only, finding themselves selling out every night. Clearly, there’s a hunger for what they’re cooking—and it shows no signs of abating. 112 Ormond Street, 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com.
“Bristol: A good place to live,” proclaims a giant glowing sign arching over State Street. In 1921, citizens of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, voted for the modest slogan. A century later, Bristol’s also a good place to visit, thanks to boutique hotels, lots of local shopping, and an interactive museum celebrating music history.
A small college in Florida honored its most famous graduate in a special way this week. The man known to millions of children as Mr. Rogers was immortalized in bronze at Rollins College in Winter park. The sculpture is seven and a half feet tall and weighs more than three-thousand...
Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
We are coming into that time of year when the sidewalks and roads are going to get icy. Most of us tend to buy a bunch of ice melt. Seems to work the best, but it's not exactly the cheapest thing out there. And if you live somewhere that is on an incline, or your driveway is on a hill or maybe you have a store and you need to keep the walk clear, you are probably going through a lot of this chemical each winter season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation is raising money for a second Rollin’ Recmobile. The Rollin’ Recmobile formed to help meet a need during the pandemic. Items like school supplies, hot meals and snacks have been distributed through the Recmobile and have helped thousands of young people.
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis! Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine.
Two divergent artists illustrate the natural brilliance of Puerto Rico in this new exhibit at the Winter Park museum. In September of 2017, Puerto Rico was besieged by Mother Nature. As Hurricane Maria roared ashore as a Category 4 storm, the island was deluged with wind and rain, triggering devastating flooding, wiping out the electrical grid and ripping apart roads like strips of paper. The storm was a powerful reminder of the island’s vulnerability to nature’s sometimes violent whims, and it forever changed the people of Puerto Rico, millions of whom were left without power, shelter and basic needs for nearly a year.
After nearly six years of construction, Atlanta’s Westside Park officially opened to the public on August 20. At 280 acres, the park is the largest greenspace in the city and contains a 350-foot deep reservoir holding 2.4 billion gallons of emergency water reserves. With wooded walking paths, grassy meadows, and...
