Lloyd Eugene Pearson Sr., 70, of Brownwood

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):. Freddie Freeman hit the Braves’ second go-ahead homer of the game, restoring a 5-4 lead in the third inning after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s attempt to squeeze another inning out of rookie opener Tucker Davidson backfired big time.
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
In his first on-camera comments since the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin described her as "my friend." Lilia Luciano has more on the story.
Former President Trump took part in a controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Mr. Trump and wife Melania attended the game between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta. They were seen doing a chopping gesture – a Braves' gameday tradition considered offensive to many Native Americans.
Comments / 0