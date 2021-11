Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed an image of Doctor Octopus' chase scene. Empire has a massive cover story on the upcoming Marvel film coming next week and they decided to give fans a teaser. In the photos, Iron Suit Spidey is running away from a menacing Doc Ock who is tossing aside cars like it's no big deal. Another image shows Peter looking a little roughed up in his suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Things are looking very serious for everyone's favorite Wall-Crawler. Alfred Molina's appearance as the villain was the standout moment of the No Way Home trailer and figures to be an emotional pull for long-time fans. (There are some other baddies that might tug at the heartstrings as well.) Everyone seems to agree that bringing back Molina was the correct choice. In the Empire feature, Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige talks about how it was a no-brainer to keep things consistent.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO