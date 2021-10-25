WATCH: Gov. Pritzker Provides COVID-19 Update on Pediatric Vaccinations 10-25-21

More than 2,200 Locations Already Signed up to Provide Pediatric Vaccinations to 1.1 Million Soon to be Eligible Illinois Children. With nearly 6.2 million children nationwide testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Governor JB Pritzker today outlined the coordinated statewide efforts to prepare for the anticipated approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Joined by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and other pediatric healthcare professionals, the governor announced the administration is partnering with pediatricians, local health departments, schools, and other organizations ahead of the expected emergency-use authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

