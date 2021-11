The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has offered a set of recommendations to boost the recovery of the travel and tourism sector. The international council revealed that Europe’s travel and tourism sector’s contribution to GDP is to grow by less than a quarter (23.9 per cent) this year, falling behind the expected growth of the global sector of 30. 7 per cent. The WTTC said that the slow recovery is owing to travel restrictions throughout the year, particularly in the first half of 2021.

