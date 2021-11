Call of Duty: Vanguard launches in just about a week, and the game will usher in the biggest revamp of Call of Duty: Warzone to date. No minor map tweaks this time – players can look forward to a full new Pacific-set map, Caldera. Until now, we weren’t entirely sure when the Warzone Pacific update will arrive, but now Activision has locked down a December launch date. Oh, and those who buy CoD: Vanguard can jump in a bit early! You can get some additional detail on the CoD: Warzone Pacific update, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO