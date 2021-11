Democratic members of the committee investigating the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January said they were open to having members who allegedly met with organisers testify.Members of the House select committee said they were willing to do so after Rolling Stone reported that two organisers of the protests on 6 January that devolved into the assault on the US Capitol met with members of Congress ahead of the riot. Among the members that the two organisers said they consulted with were Republican Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO