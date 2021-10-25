CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beard Olympics take place in Germany

Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

thetandd.com

Daily Mail

Mein HAIR! Hirsute men from across the world descend on Bavarian town to try their luck in Germany's annual moustache and beard Olympics

Competitors from all around the world came to Germany to take part in a Beard Olympics and German Beard Championships for a facial hair face-off. Some 100 men bearing beards and moustaches attended the contest in Eging am See, in Lower Bavaria. Competitors from the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and Israel as well as Germany all took part.
SPORTS
chessbase.com

Grand Swiss in Riga will take place despite lockdown

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Playoffs taking shape for Olympic trials in mixed doubles curling

The round-robin portion of the Olympic trials for mixed doubles curling ended Friday evening with half of the playoff field set. The team of Vicky Persinger/Chris Plys claimed the top seed for the four-team playoffs, while the Sarah Anderson/Korey Dropkin tandem seized the No. 2 seed. Thanks to a logjam...
SPORTS
The Independent

Paris runners race Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge

Some 3,600 amateur runners faced off Sunday against Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge in a special race in the heart of Paris as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.The runners raced along the historic, cobblestoned Champs-Elysees, with Kipchoge starting off last.All those he failed to catch over the 5-kilometer race — more than 1,000 people — won access to an Olympic-related marathon in 2024, according to organizers. The event was organized to mark 1,000 days before the Paris Games.Kipchoge won gold in the Olympic marathon in August and in 2016, and is the world record holder for the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights due to staff shortages and bad weatherUK rejects France’s claim fishing row over – live Brexit updatesSean Spicer refuses to admit Biden won election as he casts doubt on vote
