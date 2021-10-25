CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo Cars IPO is priced to go

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Volvo Cars’ Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely is making some heavy concessions to appease investors in its initial public offering. The Swedish marque on Monday slashed here the amount it wants to raise in a jumbo-sized equity offering by a fifth to 20 billion Swedish crowns ($2.3 billion). It also priced the IPO at 53 crowns a share – right at the bottom end of its initial range. That values the company’s equity at around 163 billion crowns, or almost $19 billion, compared with over $23 billion at the top of the range. Geely has also said it would convert its super-voting shares to normal ones.

It’s easy to see why investors needed some convincing. Volvo is still at its early stages of its transition to electric vehicles from combustion engines, and governance is a concern since Geely will still be the largest shareholder. The good news is that, after Monday’s announcement, Volvo’s valuation implies a multiple of just 4.5 times 2022 estimated earnings, including its stake in the luxury battery marque Polestar. Rivals Daimler and BMW are trading at nearly 7 times, according to Refinitiv data. At least Volvo’s IPO has one thing going for it. (By Karen Kwok)

Comments / 0

The Next Web

The Volvo C40 shows how luxury cars can be green

You know, car people. Driving a car is a big part of their psyche and something that seriously brings them joy. They wax lyrical about the shape of a car rear end, or the wheel hubs. It’s part of their identity — they go for long road trips, join car clubs, visit car shows, and build model cars in their spare time.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Ipo#Global Finance#Chinese#Swedish#Geely#Daimler#M A#Liquor#Fed
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian Prices Shares Ahead of IPO

Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. said Monday it expects its shares to be priced between $57 and $62 as it moves closer to its initial public offering. Based on the high end of that range, the vehicle maker’s proposed to raise as much as $9.6 billion in its...
IRVINE, CA
Reuters

BlackRock to sell portion of THG stake at 10% discount

Nov 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock is preparing to sell a portion of its investment in British e-commerce group THG , a bookrunner for the deal said on Tuesday, at a discount to the stock’s last closing price. BlackRock’s planned sale of 58 million THG shares was priced at 195 pence...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
Reuters

Softbank-backed Ola unveils first operating profit ahead of potential IPO

NEW DELHI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing company Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, has notched up its first-ever operating profit since beginning operations a decade ago, company documents showed on Tuesday. Ola, which has a majority share of India’s ride-hailing market, where it competes with Uber Technologies, has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Italian cosmetics firm Intercos jumps 15% on market debut

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian beauty products manufacturer Intercos rose more than 15% on its market debut on Tuesday, after Milan’s biggest IPO of the year so far. The contract cosmetics maker had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share, in the lower...
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

Sustain SC lauds Boeing, SC Ports, Volvo Cars

COLUMBIA — Sustain SC honored three South Carolina organizations with the inaugural Excellence in Mitigation award, recognizing their efforts to bring economic development to our state while maintaining a positive conservation impact. The three honorees are Boeing, the S.C. Ports Authority and Volvo Cars, each of which developed innovative projects...
COLUMBIA, SC
theedgemarkets.com

Volvo Cars leaps 22% on debut in boost for IPOs and electric cars

STOCKHOLM (Oct 29): Volvo Cars shares surged 22% on their Stockholm market debut on Friday after wrapping up Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far, in a boost for new issue markets and carmakers' vision of an electric future. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Geely’s Volvo Cars jump 13% as begin ‘exciting journey’

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Automaker Volvo Cars’ shares rose 13% above their offering price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, after completion of Europe’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Volvo Cars IPO oversubscribed ahead of trading debut

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said its initial public offering (IPO) was substantially oversubscribed as it geared up for its bourse debut in Stockholm later on Friday. Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Holding (GEELY.UL) which will retain the vast majority of shares in the...
BUSINESS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Volvo Cars Launches Over-The-Air Updates in the U.S.

MAHWAH, NJ – Volvo Car USA is rolling out its first ever over-the-air (OTA) software update on the all-electric XC40 Recharge as well as the 2022 XC60, 2022 XC60 Recharge, and 2022 XC60 Polestar Engineered equipped with Google built-in. Starting this week eligible Volvo cars across the country will receive a range of updates, including new features, bug fixes, and enhancements to infotainment and propulsion systems.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Volvo cools IPO expectations, targets $18B valuation

Volvo came out on October 4 with the announcement that it plans to go public via an initial public offering. Under the plan, shares in the company are to be listed on Sweden's Nasdaq Stockholm, with the first day of trading expected to be October 29. Volvo originally planned to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Volvo Cuts Valuation by $5 Billion Days Before Its Scheduled IPO

Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding of China, announced it would be going public on Oct. 29, a day later than initially planned, holding a traditional bell-ringing ceremony. The company issued a press release on Oct. 18, stating it had published its prospectus and price range for its initial IPO and would be trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
BUSINESS
