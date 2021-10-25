CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns As Pinhead In Hellraiser Halloween Costume

Hottieween is in full effect.

Megan Thee Stallion ushered in Halloween season over the weekend, donning a Hellraiser Pinhead costume designed by Bryan Hearns. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl took to social media to show off her scary, hot look from the 1980's Hellraiser franchise, writing:

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen, I am pain.#hottieween,"

Megan has always been vocal about her love for Halloween and all things horror. Back in 2019, she worked alongside Teyana Taylor to create the Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in: Hottieween trilogy.

The stunning look comes just days after Thee Stallion will be releasing Something For The Hotties: From Thee Archives , a compilation record that sees the star going back through her old tracks and freestyles to create an entirely new experience for her fans. The "Body" rapper said of the upcoming release:

My gift to my hotties 10/29 freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year

Megan is also flying high these days following the success of her very own Popeyes Hottie Sauce , which is said to have “sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice”, to mimic the 26-year old's personality. Cardi B supported Megan's new dipping sauce, and took to Instagram to share her review. Cardi said of her fellow WAP star's sauce:

“Bomb cause it’s like…it smells and it feels like it’s going to hit you with like Louisiana Hot Sauce, but then it goes to like a different world like a sweet and sour."

No word on Megan's official Halloween costume; but judging by the star's iconic past, it only gets better from Pinhead. You too can celebrate spooky season by checking out iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio station and the 13 Days of Halloween 3D podcast here .

Happy Hottieween!

