CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Announced As 'SNL' Musical Guest Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gb9sq_0cbwutoJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is heading to Saturday Night Live .

On Saturday (October 23), the long-running sketch comedy show announced that the pop star will appear as the musical guest for the Kieran Culkin -hosted episode on November 6. It will mark his third appearance on the show. Back in 2014, he took to the Studio 8H stage to perform "Don't" and "Sing" off his album, x , and followed up that stint with a 2017 performance of "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," from ÷ .

News of Sheeran's booking arrived just a day before he announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will self-isolate for the near future, trading his scheduled in-person press for his upcoming album, =, with remote interviews and performances. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote on Instagram. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."

Meanwhile, sources close to Page Six revealed that producers of SNL are scrambling to replace Sheeran with "another singer who appeals to the same demo." However, Sheeran does want to move forward with the booking. "Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something SNL does,” the source told Page Six. "The show likes to have the performer in studio.”

In addition to SNL, Sheeran is scheduled to appear as the Mega Mentor on this week's episode of The Voice , and since the knockout round was pre-recorded, he will still be featured in those episodes.

Comments / 0

Related
krush925.com

Ed Sheeran cancels in-person appearances after testing positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and will be cancelling all immediate in-person appearances for his upcoming LP. However, Sheeran will still fulfill his commitments virtually. Ed’s new album is due out this Friday, October 29th. Sheeran posted on social media: “Hey guys. Quick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ed Sheeran Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran is hitting the pause button, because he says he's tested positive for COVID-19 ... which disrupts a few things in his immediate future. The singer made the announcement Sunday on Instagram, writing ... "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Ed Sheeran
WYFF4.com

Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Related video above: Ed Sheeran Reveals How 'horrible' U.S. Awards Shows Are To Attend. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

'Succession' Star Kieran Culkin Will Host 'SNL' in November With Ed Sheeran as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live clearly has its finger on the pulse of Succession's popularity, as Roman Roy himself, Kieran Culkin, will be hosting the next episode on November 6. Ed Sheeran will serve as the musical guest for the episode. SNL will be taking a break next week after an impressive run of four episodes, hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian-West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has COVID-19, he says

It turns out Ed Sheeran isn’t the only member of his family who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. His 14-month-old daughter, Lyra, has also tested positive. Speaking to a reporter from the U.K.’s Daily Mail on Monday, Ed said, “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Ed Sheeran reveals he had COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has COVID-19. Because he is committed to keeping gigs he had planned, the singer will do interviews and performances from home. He said on Instagram, “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.” He added, “It means […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Covid 19#Apologies#Teddysphotos
ketr.org

Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, which may mean he won't perform on SNL as planned

Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the singer wrote in a post Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
energy941.com

Who Could Replace Ed Sheeran On SNL

Ed Sheeran recently revealed to fans that he tested positive for COVID. Now fans are trying to figure out who will take his place on SNL this weekend. Some are even hoping Taylor Swift will secretly step in to perform for her friend. So far, there is no word on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Sheeran on ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo: Backlash “Muddied My Joy”

Ed Sheeran appearing in a small cameo on Game of Thrones was meant to be a surprise for a dear friend. It ended with him getting mercilessly roasted by fans. The Grammy-winning singer (and occasional actor) dropped by the Armchair Expert podcast for Monday’s episode where he talked about how fun it was to appear in the HBO cultural staple series — and the daggers afterward. “It was great,” he said of the day’s shoot. Not so great, the reaction to his cameo. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he admitted. Sheeran explained to hosts...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy