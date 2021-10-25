Determining the Right Time to Move Jobs

How Dustin Uses His Expertise as an Entrepreneur to Teach People to Make Money in Real Estate Through Get2millions. Dustin experienced a life of poverty and limited financial means growing up in Chicago. As a young man in his 20s, he moved to LA, where money became his motivator. After starting out by making money the wrong way, Dustin found himself in federal prison. This proved to be a wake up call, as he made a personal commitment to do everything he could to never go back. After learning different real estate strategies from multi-million dollar entrepreneurs, Dustin knew that, once he was out of prison, he would use what he learned to reclaim the lifestyle he was used to. Through entrepreneurship, he set out on his new life in real estate wholesaling and flipping. Dustin also rebranded himself with Get2millions, teaching others the strategies he uses to find success in the real estate market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO