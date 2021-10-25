Determining the Right Time to Move Jobs

The COVID-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”) has significantly impacted the ways in which we work. Court hearings, trials, and client meetings occurred via platforms like Zoom as many people were forced to work from home due to a combination of government restrictions, work policies, child care issues, and/or personal preferences. Working from home became commonplace for many attorneys, and it continued to be an option for some attorneys who worked for employers that adopted this flexible work arrangement. Others, unfortunately, received pay cuts or were laid off due to decreased demand for legal services and the transfer of work to senior attorneys. By the end of 2020, the average law firm employed 1.6% fewer attorneys than in 2019.
Comments / 0