Pathways to Peace

On the 4th day in January, year 2012, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, signed the Moorish American Holy Week Proclamation for the Moorish American Community. This proclamation professed the knowledge of the existence of an aboriginal people that dwelled on the land of the milk and honey, modernly known as Tacoma. This knowledge further explained “Luthia”, the oldest remains found in the Americas, being of “African descent”. As we near the 10-year anniversary of this proclamation, it is with much pride and hope that the Moorish American community bring forth enlightenment and prosperity to our ancient dwellings to strengthen ties and develop an innerstanding of the Moorish people of this territory and those that presently reside on the land.

TACOMA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO