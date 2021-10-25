Finding and Maintaining Perspective in Tumultuous Times

One in five people can be classified as a “Highly Sensitive Person” (HSP). HSPs serve an evolutionary purpose, and can make some of the most outstanding leaders. They are deep thinkers who see things from multiple angles, pick up on subtle differences that could make or break a project and sense what makes people “tick.” Yes, they are empathetic. No, they do not always cry, act frazzled or even appear sensitive. In fact, HSPs are surely lurking amongst you, and don’t even know that they would be considered a “HIghly Sensitive Person.” Yet, understanding this trait and seeing it in yourself or others can be life changing.

