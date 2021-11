The first step to begin unlearning is to not give into those things that are constantly trying to get your attention. It is easy to get trapped in the power of the media. Take the time to be truly aware of your thoughts, because we make our minds our own by making them our own. Just because something comes from you, doesn’t mean that it is your idea; don’t let the media control your thoughts. You are a creator of your thoughts, but you can also create your thoughts. This is the first step in unlearning, and this is the easiest thing that we can do to become a master of our own thoughts.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO