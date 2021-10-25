Sunk-cost bias in the COVID moment

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. In science, it is customary for researchers to disclose any potential bias, as part of the process of publishing work. While this is often considered in the realm of financial biases, I have previously suggested that our other biases—our...
An informal survey of travel professionals and typical travellers reveals diverse opinions on how the cost of COVID testing – both coming and going – will impact the winter travel plans of Canadians. Everybody agrees on one thing: the extra cost of COVID testing is a top-of-mind issue as we...
The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income...
There is still much for us to learn about the large-scale forces that shape health, and we should always be mindful of the gaps in our knowledge, humble about what we do not know. These gaps informed the ways in which we stumbled during the pandemic. Even as our science moved ahead with assurance, our capacity to engage with the social, economic, and political roots of the crisis was not as surefooted. Our ignorance relative to what we do not know is yet another reason we must have compassion for each other. We are all attempting to navigate life in the same fog—none of us know nearly enough, and it is on this foundation of incomplete knowledge that we attempt to build our lives. Given the difficulties that come with incomplete knowledge, we have a responsibility to help each other, with compassion, by building the healthiest possible world. Stigma and blame are among the mechanisms we use to avoid facing this responsibility. We need humility to transcend these forces and see clearly the roots of poor health. I will discuss humility at greater length later.
Pupils in England whose learning has been severely disrupted by the pandemic could lose up to £46,000 in lifetime earnings, costing the economy hundreds of billions of pounds, without additional government investment, according to research. The report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) identified stark regional differences in learning loss...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Few are left to inoculate in wealthy Singapore after a vigorous campaign achieved a level of coverage envied by many nations battling the coronavirus pandemic, but a record surge in deaths and infections gives warning of risks that may still lie ahead. Despite mask mandates, strict social...
Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
An international team of researchers want to find people who are genetically resistant to SARS-CoV-2, in the hope of developing new drugs and treatments. You have full access to this article via your institution. Imagine being born naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2, and never having to worry about contracting COVID-19 or...
Fire chief Christopher Carleton updated fire commissioners at their last commission meeting on the district’s twice-weekly Covid-19 testing program. According to the chief, the state has agreed to pay for all tests not covered by U.S. insurance until the end of the year and possibly longer, regardless of the nationality of the individual being tested.
The OECD has warned that the deceleration in large emerging economies, demographic changes, and slowing productivity will drag down economic growth of all member countries, from the current 3% to 1.5% by 2060. Stephen Kinsella. Stephen Kinsella, economist and associate professor of economics at the University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Pandemic causes sharp increases in educational costs. School is back in session and for some parents, back-to-school shopping has been yet another aspect of life affected by the pandemic. Shortages in apparel, supplies and other school necessities are making the return to in-person learning more difficult. Parents are having to use additional resources to source goods for their children this school year. With no in-person sessions during the 2020 school year, parents saw a reprieve. Now, the bucks are adding up as children line up to head into classrooms.
I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
Loneliness is on the rise in the U.S., particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New research suggests that a lack of trust in others may make loneliness worse. Experts say that certain attachment styles — specifically anxious or avoidant — may also play a role. Loneliness is an...
PARIS (Reuters) – The costs of repaying debt raised to help households and businesses through the COVID-19 crisis will be dwarfed by those from long-term trends like funding pensions and health services as societies age, the OECD said in a report on Tuesday. Examining the economic outlook out to 2060,...
School leaders in the West Midlands are warning the cost of dealing with Covid-19 is forcing them to make cuts to balance their budgets. Emily Proffitt, a head teacher at a primary school in Staffordshire, said the cost of supply cover could be in the tens of thousands of pounds.
Ministers will need to cut public spending by a further £5bn to fund the Chancellor’s planned savings drive as extra Covid costs threaten to hit budgets, economists have warned. Deutsche Bank said unprotected budgets for organisations such as universities and councils could be squeezed by Rishi Sunak in his Spending...
The government has been accused of trying to “scupper” its own Covid plan by leaking the economic cost to the press.Documents released on Tuesday morning suggest the Treasury believes the so-called “plan B” approach would cause up to £18bn of economic damage.But opposition politicians accused the government of trying to delay “meaningful action” by distributing the private analysis – amid warnings of a difficult winter ahead.“Throughout this pandemic, the government has made countless errors that have cost lives. They’ve failed to listen to the experts, and now they’re trying to scupper their own plan B by leaking memos,” Daisy...
Comments / 0