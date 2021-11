York addresses the unfair expectations placed on women and their bodies from a young age. When I was 10 years old, I was standing in the hallway at school talking with a friend. I was wearing shorts. Sometime during our conversation, my friend looked down at my legs, then back up at me, and said, “You haven’t started shaving your legs yet? Doesn’t your mom let you?” The answer to both questions was “no,” but I didn’t know what to say. I can’t remember ever having thought of my leg hair before that conversation, but it never left my mind after that.

