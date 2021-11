Q: Our 16-year-old son is smoking marijuana. He doesn’t hide it, arguing that it is natural and legal. We’ve pointed out that it isn’t legal for him. Of course, he has an answer for everything. Kids have become openly defiant toward parents due to the acceptance of drug and alcohol use in our society. We took our son’s driving privileges away, but he doesn’t care. His friends pick him up and off he goes. We could ground him, but we can’t do that forever. The respectful relationship we once had with our son has vanished. What can we do?

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO