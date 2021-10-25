New Fulton Amtrak Design in Progress

The design is based on Argent Marine’s proprietary intermodal system which was originally designed for servicing small scale LNG projects and which has been redesigned to use as in-port bunkering infrastructure. The system utilises standard low-cost barge deck structures available in many shipyards, ISO/DOT certified tanktainers and a patented manifold, that facilitates both loading and offloading liquid marine fuels in bulk quantities. The IBV design combines with existing or future land-based production facilities and container terminals to create a supply chain requiring no new infrastructure investment for LNG (or other liquid fuels) start-up. The IBV facilitates commercial bunkering at any port where loaded tanktainers can be delivered by truck, to be replaced with in-port fuel sourcing when demand is adequate. Once loaded with filled ISO containers, the IBV can be used for bunkering alongside a vessel during cargo operations (as is currently done) or the IBV can serve as a stationary fuelling depot with smaller vessels mooring to the IBV for fuelling. The system is intended to immediately expand the in-port availability of currently available low carbon fuels such as LNG and to be converted to other liquid fuels as vessels and production allow, thereby eliminating the longer-term risk of choosing equipment for the wrong fuel.

