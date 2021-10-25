Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Stands by COVID Vaccine Policy

Sports are big business in Texas. But what if pro athletes refused to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, or the Dallas Mavericks? Especially athletes of color? Derrick Johnson, the CEO of the NAACP, says athletes should not sign with pro teams in Texas. Why? Apparently the NAACP opposes things like election integrity, protecting the unborn, and freedom from mandates. WBAP Correspondent Clayton Neville joins Rick in studio to give you the latest details. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO