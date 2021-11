Click here to read the full article. REI Co-op is trying to improve diversity in the outdoor industry with a major effort to invest in founders of color. With a $30 million multiyear commitment, the retailer’s just-launched Path Ahead Ventures is designed to help 300 entrepreneurs strengthen and scale up. Founders and entrepreneurs of color have been historically overlooked and underfunded in the nearly $460 billion outdoor industry, with only 1 percent of outdoor retail brands being owned by people of color.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother...

