One of the biggest candy companies in the U.S. of A. is having a difficult time getting its candy to the people in the days ahead of the Candy Superbowl thanks to a devious group of hackers. The weeks leading up to Halloween are a bad time for your candy production to go offline, but Ferrara is facing this difficulty as manufacturing facilities have been affected by ransomware hackers messing with their systems.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO