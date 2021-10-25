CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auction Block: 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari

By Adam Santa Maria
 7 days ago

It’s hard to find a more popular supercar brand than Ferrari. The Italian automaker has been making classic, high-performing cars for over 70 years, and in 2013, they introduced their ultimate auto: LaFerrari — Italian for “The Ferrari” — an ultra-rare F1-derived hybrid. With only 499 of these precision-made cars in...

