Alaska State

Video: Russian fighters intercept US bombers, then send 5 warplanes near Alaska

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. and Russia had tit-for-tat military flights near each other’s borders last week, with Russian fighter jets intercepting two U.S. bombers and two aerial refueling tankers flying near Russia and then Russian sending five of its own warplanes towards Alaska two days later. On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry...

49 state of mind
5d ago

This is what weakness in the White House looks like 😡 I hope we can get President Trump back in office before it’s too late!!! God help us 🙏🏻

