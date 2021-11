The Bulls are still looking for their first Division I-A win under second-year coach Jeff Scott. Playing Temple at home is their best chance to get one. The most important quarter could be the first. Temple has been outscored 60-7 in the first 15 minutes so far. If the Bulls can get out to an early lead, maybe they can hang on for that long-awaited victory.

