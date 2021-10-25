CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Mali expels envoy of West Africa’s 15-nation regional bloc

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional government has ordered an envoy of the 15-nation West African regional bloc to leave the country within 72...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger’s west region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger’s national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country’s western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday. Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

UN’s top envoy warns Great Lakes Region is ‘at a crossroads’

For Mr. Xia, the main threat to peace and stability in this region around the Great Rift Valley, remains the persistence of non-State armed groups. He pointed to “an upsurge in attacks”, whether by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), or those launched by the RED-Tabara against Bujumbura airport, in Burundi, last September.
WORLD
UN News Centre

With crisis deepening in Mali, UN top envoy says ‘all is not lost’

“However, all is not lost”, El-Ghassim Wane cautioned. He highlighted the Council’s visit to the country last week and the tribute paid to the 243 fallen peacekeepers who’ve been killed serving the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA), saying it was “a stark reminder of the sacrifices made over the last eight years in the search for peace.”
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#West African#Ap#Ecowas
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup

CAIRO (AP) — Tribal protesters have lifted their weekslong blockade on Sudan’s main seaport and oil pipelines, and reopened roads linking the port to the rest of the country. An official of the Baja tribal council says they have reached a deal with the military to lift the blockade on the Red Sea port in the eastern city of Port Sudan for one month, to allow for the formation of a new government. The development comes a week after the military dissolved the transitional government in a coup. The takeover threatens to further derail Sudan’s fragile transition after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie, another strategic city, and if confirmed would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout, and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently. Residents in Kombolcha, a town on the main highway to Addis Ababa, described non-stop gunfire overnight and into the early hours on Monday. Some reported hearing what sounded like an air strike on the town's outskirts around midnight but the government denied any such raid.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Erdogan Threatens To Expel 10 Western Envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala, 64, has been in jail without a conviction since 2017, becoming...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
KEYT

‘Never lose hope,’ expelled French envoy tells Belarusians

PARIS (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a statement Monday, France’s Foreign Minister said that Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities. It added that de Lacoste, who has been in his post since late last year, had not met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials. Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the nonrecognition by France, and other European Union countries, of Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020. Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term but the election was marred by widespread voter fraud and considered a sham by Western governments.
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young

Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s Nobel-winning author, sees his country’s many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair. At 87, he says Nigeria’s youth may have the energy and the know-how to get the troubled country back on track. It is up to the new generation “to decide whether they want to […]
OBITUARIES
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

Ethiopian Forces Retreat From Strategic Town: Residents

Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents told AFP on Saturday following heavy fighting and power outages in the city. If confirmed, the fall of the town to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) would be a major blow to the...
MILITARY
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy