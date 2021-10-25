CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Chelsea, Arsenal play in League Cup

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Chelsea's League Cup match against Southampton could represent another chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi to show he can deliver in front of goal. With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on the sidelines, the 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi was handed a chance to impress for...

FanSided

Predicted Southampton line-up vs Chelsea in League Cup, 8 changes

Southampton make the trip to Chelsea on Tuesday and will be hoping to put in a performance worthy of getting them through to the League Cup Quarter-Finals. With Chelsea’s squad strength and form, it will be a tough task to come away from Stamford Bridge with a result. However, league form is thrown out the window when a midweek cup game arrives.
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Chelsea without strikers; Bayern without coach

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Premier League leader Chelsea will have to cope without its two first-choice strikers for the visit of last-place Norwich. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were injured in the Champions League in midweek, leaving Kai Havertz as the only remaining option up front likely for a few weeks. Manchester City is two points behind Chelsea in third place and faces a tough trip to Brighton, which is in fourth and has been one of the surprises of the season. Newcastle, now under Saudi ownership and without a permanent manager following the firing of Steve Bruce, heads to Crystal Palace in search of a first win of the season. Burnley is also without a victory going into an away match at Southampton. Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his second game as Watford manager, at Everton, and will be hoping for a much-improved performance compared to the 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 p/k) Southampton, League Cup: Tactical Analysis

Southampton were always going to pose a greater challenge than Chelsea’s previous two games, physically, mentally, and especially tactically. With both sides man-marking everywhere and implementing a high press, this was a great cup tie for the neutral, and an even better one for us. Similar games are often decided...
Ottumwa Courier

Ramsdale heroics preserve Arsenal's 2-0 EPL win at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aaron Ramsdale produced a stunning goalkeeping performance to help Arsenal secure a 2-0 win at Leicester that extended the team's unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games on Saturday. Goals in the opening 18 minutes by center back Gabriel and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe...
Tribal Football

Roma defender Mancini fumes with ref Maresca after AC Milan defeat

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was furious with the match officials after their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. There were Roma penalty appeals for a Simon Kjaer challenge on Lorenzo Pellegrini, while the manner of Milan's penalty won by Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also questioned. “We share the coach's anger, everyone saw...
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
The Independent

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates this evening in the final game of this round of Premier League fixtures.Before this month’s international break, Palace played out a 2-2 draw against Leicester, coming from two goals down to share the points at Selhurst Park.Meanwhile, Arsenal were involved in a goalless stalemate with Brighton, as Mikel Arteta’s side stuttered following an upturn in form.As such, the Gunners entered this gameweek 11th in the table, with Palace 14th under former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s fixture.Follow Arsenal vs Crystal Palace LIVEWhen is it?The match will kick...
90min.com

Champions League team of the week - matchday 3

The 2021/22 Champions League group stage is already at the halfway stage and matchday three of this season’s competition definitely did not disappoint in the entertainment stakes. There were big performances from individuals all across Europe this week, so many in fact that plenty have missed out on selection here.
goal.com

Premier League Stat Pack: Matchday 9

Ahead of a round of fixtures from Friday to Sunday, Goal looks at past records between sides that have been scheduled to face off. Arsenal – who faced Aston Villa in the first-ever competitive game at the Emirates Stadium – have lost four of their last 10 home league games against the Villans (W6). The Gunners have only lost more league games at their new ground against Man City (5) and Chelsea (6).
