A man who the Reedsburg Police Department said struck mailboxes with his car while driving drunk has been released on a $3,000 signature bond. Nathan A. Stieve, 37, of Reedsburg, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer. He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after being arrested, according to court records.

REEDSBURG, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO