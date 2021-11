Orchard Park, N.Y. — The bye week hits a little different when you lose the last game you play beforehand. Buffalo Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he had to snap out of it and put the loss to bed after two days of reflection. Receiver Stefon Diggs joked that he needed some wine to help to flush the loss because of how it ended on a failed 4th and 1 near the Tennessee Titans end zone.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO