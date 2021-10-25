Today in History

US President Joe Biden praised Pope Francis on Sunday for his empathy and humanity, calling the pontiff "a fine, decent, honourable man".
"This is a man who is someone who is looking to establish peace and decency and honour, not just in the Catholic Church but just generically," Biden said during a press conference at the culmination of the two-day G20 summit in Rome.
Biden, a devout Catholic who regularly attends church, choked up while describing how the pope comforted his family following the 2015 death from cancer of his son, Beau, when Biden was vice president.
During a visit by the pope to the United States later that year, Francis asked if he could meet with Biden's family, the president recalled.
