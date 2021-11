This past weekend in college football was a little chaotic, to say the least. One place where the chaos was unmitigated was, unsurprisingly, in one place:. Vols fans decided that the best way to respectfully disagree with a call on the field was to of course throw trash onto the field. Lane Kiffin famously got hit with a golf ball and fans were even arrested after the altercation took place.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO