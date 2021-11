As it turns out, buying a token modeled after Squid Game (CCC:SQUID-USD) is not as fun of a “game” as investors were hoping it would be. It looks like SQUID crypto holders are panicking today as they can’t sell their holdings and back out of a crypto game that is looking increasingly more suspicious. So, what’s the SQUID token? And why is it still rocketing upward?

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO