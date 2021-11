Ampleforth is launching its algorithmic unit of account on the Ethereum competitor Avalanche. “With the changing regulatory landscape and uncertainty around what the verdict around stablecoins will be, it’s important for DeFi to have a financial building block that’s decentralized, uncensorable and have some aspect of price predictability or stability,” said Evan Kuo, CEO of Fragments, Inc., the development company behind the Ampleforth Protocol.

