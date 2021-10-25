Mali expels envoy of West Africa's 15-nation regional bloc

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie, another strategic city, and if confirmed would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout, and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently. Residents in Kombolcha, a town on the main highway to Addis Ababa, described non-stop gunfire overnight and into the early hours on Monday. Some reported hearing what sounded like an air strike on the town's outskirts around midnight but the government denied any such raid.

