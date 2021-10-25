ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Troops Are Getting Cyber Training and Then Rapidly Leaving the Military, Report Finds

The military has been competing with the private sector to recruit and retain a workforce with critical cyber skills -- a decade-long contest where pay, purpose and personnel management have driven the flow of talent, and the services appear to be losing, according to a government watchdog report. Troops who...
First Sikh Marine Recruits Hope to Start Training in Weeks After Legal Win

Two Sikh men are looking forward to being at boot camp in the coming weeks after a federal appeals court told the Marine Corps that it must accommodate the mens’ request to wear their hair and beards in accordance with their religion. Amrith Kaur Aakre, the legal director for...
Veteran Writes Children’s Books to Cope with PTSD

An Iraq War veteran scarred by invisible wounds has found a unique way to cope with his anxiety and post-traumatic stress: writing children's books that feature his beloved dogs. Larry Wexler, a Virginia Beach native and former Army colonel, recently published "Forest of Dreams," a children's book inspired by his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Top 10 Military.com News Stories of 2022

For the first time in decades, U.S. troops mostly stayed away from combat in 2022 after the conclusion of the Afghanistan campaign the year before. But with the cessation of near-constant conflict came a chance to step back and reflect on the ongoing toll shouldered by those who served. This past year, the nation began to come to grips with what it had asked men and women in uniform to endure, and the lingering wounds that haven't and maybe never will heal.

