Military.com
Japanese American Nisei Soldiers Mural Uncovered at Former Army Base
A dilapidated building at the former Fort Ritchie in Cascade, Maryland, will be turned into an artisan village — and a historic Japanese Nisei mural within it — will be preserved thanks to a state grant. The Building 305 project at Fort Ritchie, located in Washington County in...
Navy Contract with Sikorsky Will Boost Annual Helicopter Production Levels
Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft has received approval from the U.S. Navy to begin ramping up production of the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter for the Marine Corps, company officials said Tuesday. Sikorsky is currently producing the helicopters at a rate of four per year and has delivered two within the past month...
‘It’s Just Unbelievable’ Says Family of WWII Airman Identified Nearly 80 Years After His Death
Growing up, Michael Joseph Uchrin didn’t know much about the uncles he was named after — Sgt. Michael Uhrin and Cpl. Joseph Uhrin. He knew Joseph was killed in January 1943 while on maneuvers with the Army at Orlando Air Base in Florida. There was more mystery surrounding...
In Major Step, Space Force Takes Over All Military Satellite Communications
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Space Force has taken over all of the Department of Defense's military satellite communication functions, a major step in building the new service. The Navy and the Army have transferred major satellite communication operations to the Space Force in an effort to consolidate training,...
Troops Are Getting Cyber Training and Then Rapidly Leaving the Military, Report Finds
The military has been competing with the private sector to recruit and retain a workforce with critical cyber skills -- a decade-long contest where pay, purpose and personnel management have driven the flow of talent, and the services appear to be losing, according to a government watchdog report. Troops who...
First Sikh Marine Recruits Hope to Start Training in Weeks After Legal Win
Two Sikh men are looking forward to being at boot camp in the coming weeks after a federal appeals court told the Marine Corps that it must accommodate the mens’ request to wear their hair and beards in accordance with their religion. Amrith Kaur Aakre, the legal director for...
Veteran Writes Children’s Books to Cope with PTSD
An Iraq War veteran scarred by invisible wounds has found a unique way to cope with his anxiety and post-traumatic stress: writing children's books that feature his beloved dogs. Larry Wexler, a Virginia Beach native and former Army colonel, recently published "Forest of Dreams," a children's book inspired by his...
The Top 10 Military.com News Stories of 2022
For the first time in decades, U.S. troops mostly stayed away from combat in 2022 after the conclusion of the Afghanistan campaign the year before. But with the cessation of near-constant conflict came a chance to step back and reflect on the ongoing toll shouldered by those who served. This past year, the nation began to come to grips with what it had asked men and women in uniform to endure, and the lingering wounds that haven't and maybe never will heal.
