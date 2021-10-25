CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ian Wright rips into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for failing to coach his players properly and insists 'all over the place' Manchester United didn't 'know what they were doing' during thumping defeat by rivals Liverpool

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Liverpool are a 'million miles' ahead of Manchester United because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to coach his players.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - leaving them seventh in the Premier League table.

Wright says the Manchester United players 'don't look like they know what they are doing' on the pitch and blames Solskjaer for not getting the best out of England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright (above) believes Liverpool are a 'million miles' ahead of Manchester United because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's inability to coach his players
The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men (pictured) at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - leaving them seventh in the Premier League table

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Wright said: 'This game was hyped up as one of the biggest in the world and rightly so because of the stature of the two clubs.

'But Liverpool are a million miles in front of Manchester United today. I think that comes down to the way that they are coached if I am totally honest.

'It is chalk and cheese. You can listen to Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], you can listen to Harry Maguire talking about taking the blame on themselves but the way they are playing is all over the place.

Wright says United's players 'don't look like they know what they are doing' under Solskjaer
Wright also blames Solskjaer for not getting the best out of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw
He went on to add: 'It wouldn't have mattered what midfield you put in there today, because for me they are not looking like they are coached to press.

'So, it doesn't matter if it is Pogba or if it is Fred or McTominay. If you are going to sit off people and not go and close them down to win the ball to play it to people with pace like Greenwood and Rashford then you will mistakes from Maguire and Shaw - who we saw have unbelievable Euros.

'They were playing better. They were more coached. At the moment, they don't look like they know what they are doing.'

Wright says 'it wouldn't have mattered' what midfield played against Liverpool on Sunday
Wright says United must win the ball better and get it to the likes of Mason Greenwood

Wright also credited Liverpool for their performance and praised their ability to adapt without some of their key players.

The TV pundit believes they were able to do so because of the squad's philosophy. He said: 'Everybody knows what they're doing in that team so when people come out or people come in, nothing changes.

'We know what Liverpool are going to do. They're going to close from the front and then from the back, Henderson and Keita they're going to get in.'

Wright also praised Liverpool (above) for their ability to adapt without some key players

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

