If passenger numbers are any indication, the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still isn’t back to pre-COVID levels. Through the first three quarters of 2021, the airport has had 33,972 passengers come through, which is more than than all of 2020. It is a 59% increase over 2020, but it’s about 10,000 fewer passengers than 2019 had at the same point.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO