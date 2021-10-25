CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Economist: Fed will move on reducing stimulus in coming months

 7 days ago
HUTCHINSON — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss expects action from the Federal Reserve soon. "I think it's going to be probably November," Goss said. "Certainly, before the end of the first quarter of 2022 we are going to see the Federal Reserve pull back ... some of their...

AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
WLFI.com

Biden's stimulus plan is fueling short-term inflation, SF Fed paper finds

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is contributing to elevated inflation but it isn't expected to overheat the economy, a new research paper from the San Francisco Federal Reserve concludes. The package signed into law in March included stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, small business loans, aid to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act.Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending. Once the Fed has ended its...
BUSINESS
republicmonews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Biden is Eyeing To Extend Child Tax Credit; More Stimulus are Coming To Millions of Americans

As Democrats slam a one-year extension proposal, the struggle for an extended child tax credit heats up. Will residents of California who receive $1,100 stimulus checks be affected?. Many Americans are clamoring for a fourth stimulus package. U.S. Census has shown that poor and middle-income people continue to be harmed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Months-long 'trading blackout' was urged for Fed officials last year

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials were strongly encouraged to observe a trading blackout for "several months" in the spring of 2020 as the central bank was embarking on a course of extraordinary actions to blunt the threat presented by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to all senior officials by the Fed's ethics office.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
