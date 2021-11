If you've already gone through the bag of candy that you got for Halloween at the beginning of the month, maybe try this place in Tonawanda that went viral on Tik Tok. The store is called Hello Sweets Candy and Pop Shop. You can find them at 50 Main Street, Suite A, in Tonawanda. You may remember them from a few months ago when a customer asked if they would post a tik tok of them packing their specific order. The people at Hello Sweets obliged. They went through the store, gathered the order and posted the video on Tik Tok. Before they knew it, the tik tok went viral.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO