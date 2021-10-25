CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff: US soldier killed grandfather; great-grandmother

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU1n8_0cbwbRXg00

A U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.

Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.

Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.

Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.

Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.

Comments / 135

Rochanda White
5d ago

He will my the crazy card go to the VA mental hospital and be out in a few years tops...I feel sorry for these soldiers of all race because the military don't take care of them as they should.... pray for the family

Reply(1)
13
JoeJoe2u
5d ago

Sociopaths are really good actors.. they can fake remorse at a Academy Awards level..

Reply(3)
25
Lisa White
6d ago

iam glad they found the person that did this very sad .prayers for the family

Reply(11)
27
Related
The State

Child, 4, missing in NC since June, found at grandmother’s home, sheriff says

A 4-year-old boy who had not been seen since June 14, has been located, and his grandmother is in custody, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found Justin Antwan Tillman after executing a search warrant at the home of his 52-year-old grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman of Lincolnton, according to a news release.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
thesource.com

Former NASCAR Driver Shot and Killed After Attacking Ex-Wife with Hatchet

According to several confirmed reports, Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed in a double shooting over the weekend after attacking his ex-wife and another man with a hatchet. According to a police report, 31-year-old Townley arrived at the home of his ex-wife Laura Townley and had...
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Child killer who beat 4-year-old with a rock gets parole after trying for decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement Saturday.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#U S Army#Navy
New Castle News

Man said he killed pharmacist brother because he administered COVID vaccines

CUMBERLAND, Maryland (AP)— The mother of Jeffrey Allen Burnham, the Cumberland man charged with killing three people last week, contacted police just hours before the first victim was found dead inside her Fourth Street home out of concern for her son’s mental stability, according to district court documents. Evelyn Burnham...
CUMBERLAND, MD
TheDailyBeast

Black Trans Woman Kier Laprice Solomon Shot and Killed at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A Black transgender woman was shot and killed at a Fort Worth apartment complex Thursday night. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Kier Laprice Solomon late Friday. Solomon, who also went by Kier Lapri Kartier on social media, was found unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe she lived in the complex. Authorities have not named a suspect in the killing. One of Solomon’s close friends, who goes by Madii Reloaded, shared a remembrance on the Facebook page of the Nu Trans Movement, a transgender rights activist organization: “She was transitioning and very well almost done. I remember her trips to Houston and her nervousness with it all. God this hurts. So very bad. She would have anxiety before every appointment and would constantly ruin her nails by tapping them or biting them. I remember the good times when she was so excited to get good news on her levels or when she was able to finally pull a shirt over after her last procedure.”
FORT WORTH, TX
whdh.com

US Army soldier accused of killing his grandparents

RICHBURG, S.C. (WHDH) — A United States Army soldier is accused of killing his grandparents at their home in Richburg, South Carolina. Military police arrested Gene Alexzander (Alex) Scott, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina, last Thursday while he was serving in Germany, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. He...
RICHBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
The Independent

Army investigating after soldier, 26, found dead in latest in string of unexplained deaths at Fort Hood barracks

The US army has launched an investigation after a 26-year-old soldier was found dead behind his barracks at a Texas military base.The body of Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, was found in his company area at Fort Hood, according to military officials.He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.Specialist Hockin had been at  Fort Hood since July 2017, when he was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion.“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt Col...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
New York Post

NYPD cop Yvonne Wu charged with murder in fatal love triangle shooting

NYPD officer Yvonne Wu was charged Thursday night with murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing the woman’s new lover in a jealous fit of rage, police said. The 31-year-old, five-year veteran of the force snapped on Wednesday night and allegedly carried out the double shooting...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

436K+
Followers
110K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy