Cancer

Carrie Bickmore announces the launch of The Brain Cancer Centre on The Project - following the tragic death of her husband Greg Lange in 2010 after a nine-year battle with the disease

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Carrie Bickmore announced the launch of The Brain Cancer Centre on Monday night's episode of The Project, in collaboration with WEHI - the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research.

Following a segment on an eight-year-old girl's brain cancer diagnosis and treatment, an emotional Carrie, 40, revealed she's 'on a mission to raise as much money as possible to give brain cancer patients hope'.

The TV presenter is also the founder of Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, following her late husband Greg Lange's death in 2010 after a nine-year battle with the disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOVgl_0cbwavrZ00
Worthy cause: Carrie Bickmore (pictured) announced the launch of The Brain Cancer Centre on Monday's episode of The Project, in collaboration with WEHI - the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research

'It's a reminder that cancer diagnoses haven't stopped while our focus has been on Covid the past few years. Around 3,000 people have passed away from brain cancer in just the past two years,' Carrie revealed on air about the startling statistics.

'Survival rates haven't changed in 30 years which is just unacceptable and that's why I, along with many other brilliant advocates around the country, have been on a mission to raise as much money as possible to give brain cancer patients hope.'

Carrie said she was 'so proud' to announce the launch of The Brain Cancer Centre, in partnership with WEHI 'which is a world-renowned research institute that has been making discoveries for 100 years'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpjQy_0cbwavrZ00
Mission: Following a segment on an eight-year-old girl's brain cancer diagnosis and treatment, an emotional Carrie, 40, revealed she's 'on a mission to raise as much money as possible to give brain cancer patients hope'

'This is a collaborative centre, it's a collaborative initiative, and we hope to end brain cancer as terminal illness,' she said.

The Brain Cancer Centre has already secured $40million in funding through the sales of the beanies at Carries Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, along with grants and collaborations with research institutes.

Back in 2018, Carrie became tearful while discussing her relationship with late husband Greg on ABC's Anh's Brush With Fame.

Carrie said that welcoming their son Oliver, now 14, was 'probably the greatest thing' she and Greg ever did together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQnY3_0cbwavrZ00
Working hard: The Brain Cancer Centre has already secured $40million in funding through the sales of the beanies at Carries Beanies 4 Brain Cancer, along with grants and collaborations with research institutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JY0Dx_0cbwavrZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kMDk_0cbwavrZ00

'Ollie is a very... he's a gorgeous boy and he's so much like [Greg] in so many ways,' Carrie told comedian and painter Anh Do.

'Even his... you know... it sounds so weird, but often I'll see him in the shower, the back of his body, and he's just like... his frame is just a miniature version of Greg. They're very similar, very similar,' she added.

Carrie also revealed that welcoming Ollie in 2007, three years before Greg tragically died, gave the couple joy and focus during such challenging times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgesC_0cbwavrZ00
Emotional: 'Ollie is a very... he's a gorgeous boy and he's so much like [Greg] in so many ways,' Carrie told comedian and painter Anh Do 

'It was a really... it was great. It was a great thing for both of us to have him and to have that focus,' the Channel Ten star said of her pregnancy.

The couple discovered Greg had a brain tumour in 2001, and the diagnosis changed their lives forever.

'It just completely threw everything we knew, everything we had planned, everything we thought, it just threw everything on its head. It was the start of an incredibly hard journey,' she told Anh.

Greg lost his battle with brain cancer in December 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AkJr_0cbwavrZ00
Father and son: Carrie and Greg welcomed Ollie in 2007, three years before Greg tragically died from brain cancer in 2010. Pictured: Greg and Ollie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eggto_0cbwavrZ00
New romance: Following Greg's death, Carrie found love again with Chris Walker (left), a producer on Network Ten's The Project

Brain cancer statistics in Australia

* 1,171 males and 725 females estimated to be diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021

* 935 males and 593 females estimated to die from brain cancer in 2021

* 22 per cent chance of surviving at least five years (2013 to 2017)

Source: Australian government / Cancer Australia

Following his death, Carrie has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds through her charity Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer.

Carrie eventually found love again with Chris Walker, a producer she met on set of Network Ten's The Project.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Evie, now six, in March 2015.

They are also proud parents to daughter Adelaide, two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BER5y_0cbwavrZ00
Family: Carrie has two daughters, Evie, six, and Adelaide, two, with partner Chris 

